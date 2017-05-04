Conspiracy Theory Alert: Frank Mir says USADA busts clean UFC fighters to make money

Crazy like a fox? Frank Mir has a mind for MMA and when a microphone is put in front of his face for nearly 30 minutes, a few grandiose ideas will spew out. Pretty much kicked to the curb by the UFC, USADA and public opinion, Mir is now free to let his thoughts roam as they please.

Alex Jones? Frank Mir? Those two need to party together but first let the former UFC heavyweight champion pull the rug out from under those fat cats at USADA. Is USADA in the business of keeping the UFC clean, busting fighters or making money to keep their lights on? We’ve’ checked our basement for bugs and spy cameras, drop some truths bombs on us Franklin Mir.