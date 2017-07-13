Conor McGregor’s coach says Floyd Mayweather should stick to hitting girls and running strip clubs

Conor McGregor’s coach has no filter. There are still two stops left on the Mayweather vs. McGregor press tour and we might have already hit the top of the hype mountain. Following the lead of his star pupil, SBG head coach John Kavanagh is now taking his text shots at Team Money Mayweather.

he should have stuck to hitting girls and running strip clubs. he's awoken a dark dark animal that he's only met in his worst nightmares. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 12, 2017

Now that’s how you cut straight to the core. Great strategy. Good game planning. Conor McGregor left it all out on the stage in Toronto and Coach Kavanagh is right there with him, hitting Mayweather’s soul with a steady stream of knockout swings.