Conor McGregor return to the UFC, new UFC TV deal and more in The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

When Conor McGregor shocks the world and checks Floyd Mayweather’s chin while wearing 10-ounce gloves, the combat sports world may open its mouth wide enough to consume itself whole.

Though it’s looking less and less likely Conor McGregor is ever back with the UFC, the promotion does have a target date in place for his return. Saturday December 30th in Las Vegas is the rumored date and would be the promo’s ideal return date for their biggest star; if they back-up a trucks full of cash to McGregor in hope’s of getting one more PPV payday out of him

In other Conor McGregor news it looks like a rumored run to WWE is dead in the water. While McGregor was away from the cage, talks heated up for a WWE appearance at a major PPV in 2017 or 2018 for Mystic Mac. With McGregor’s new boxing super-fight, his price tag may now be very far from WWE’s celebrity budget

Huge if true, but rumors are picking back up that UFC’s next TV deal could be broken across multiple networks like the NFL and NBA. Scenarios and pitches are being developed by UFC management to maximize the revenue of the company’s next TV deal. The UFC branching outside the Fox network families may be the league’s best path to landing the rights deal they need for growth and hit their target ROI

Brock Lesnar’s WWE schedule for the next year is to wrestle Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor in title matches leading up to the planned Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 34.

Cris Cyborg and Megan Anderson is the rumored co-main event fight at UFC 214 and is to be for the soon to be vacate UFC women’s 145 pound belt. The UFC is looking to reboot the failed division with a huge media push for whomever wins at UFC 214

