Conor McGregor at WrestleMania, Lesnar, Bellator PPV and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

With no UFC this weekend to wet your combat sport’s appetites, the MMA rumor mill has entered a cruise control mode. In week where boxing crossover fights and Bellator dominated the MMA news cycle, brace yourself for the Super Bowl of Mixed Martial Arts to make a big push the deeper the Northern hemisphere falls into Spring.

The UFC sees what is happening around them and they must be planning big moves to steal the spotlight back on their Vegas campus.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Muscle up buttercup. Get a good stretch in, stay hydrated and put on some loose fitting attire because this is your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

Huge if true but rumor still is the WWE wanted UFC champion Conor McGregor at WrestleMania 33 next week but couldn’t meet on payment terms. The McGregor angle would have been similar to what Ronda Rousey did at WrestleMania 31. Still there may be a glimmer of hope if an 11th hour deal works out

It might be a high-risk venture but rumors are if Bellator 180 flops on pay per view it will likely be the last attempt by the promotion to try out the PPV model

Sources say coming out of SummerSlam the original plan for WWE was to have Brock Lesnar vs. Shane McMahon headline at WrestleMania 33. The WWE reportedly adjusted plans for Lesnar when signing WCW legend Goldberg became an option, thus the reason for the program that has dominated Monday Night Raw for the last several months

Rumor is Bellator will make a heavy push towards Mystic Mac killer and UFC lightweight Joe Duffy when he hits free agency. Bellator’s push into the UK and Ireland make Duffy a target for their next big free agent splash.

