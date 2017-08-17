Can’t stop watching this video of Shayna Baszler suplexing a chick right into a rear naked choke

Has any MMA fighter’s transition to pro wrestling been smoother yet more under than radar than Shayna Baszler? A women’s MMA pioneer, Baszler went from a 12 year pro MMA career almost immediately into training to become a professional wrestler.

And here’s the thing, Baszler’s catch wrestling grappling chops have made her switch to the squared circle damn good so far. Before Baszler takes part in the inaugural Mae Young Classic 32 women tournament on the WWE Network, we keep watching this clip of the Queen of Spades suplexing the hell out of her opponent right into a rear naked choke.

Catch wrestling for the win!