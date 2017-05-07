Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. Turns Into $70 Commercial for Canelo vs. GGG

Nothing disappoints quite like a boxing squash match.

The weekend of Cinco de Mayo has become synonymous with a major boxing showcase and this weekend was no exception. A match up that was billed as a fight for the Heart of Mexico, ended up disappointing all, as Chavez, Jr. didn’t have nearly the output or skills to contend with Canelo Alverez. The 12 round affair became uneventful quickly. Canelo worked Chavez like a pad routine. With the unconscious precision of an assembly line worker, Canelo joylessly pummeled the larger man, showcasing his dominance in every aspect of the fight. Most surprising was Canelo’s ability to shut down any offensive output from Chavez. Disappointingly, Chavez seemed content to survive to a decision after the first four rounds did not go his way. Hell, even his trainer stopped giving him advice between rounds.

So the hyped up Mexican crowd who took over the T Mobile Arena, and the thousands that purchased the $69.99 pay per view, greeted the final rounds with glassy eyes and yawns, knowing the fight was already in the bag. As Michael Buffer read off the three 120-108 scorecards, Canelo’s spotless face looked every bit the premier star of boxing. Slowly, it became apparent to everyone watching what this event truly was, just how much of a cupcake match up this had been planned to be. Everything about this event was really a prelude to a major announcements after the bell. When the highly produced highlight reel popped up on the big screen, everyone realized just how forgone a conclusion the fight we had just watched was. That was all just an elaborate preview for the fight to come.

The biggest fight in boxing has been made. 9/16 #CaneloGGG Middleweight Championship Fight pic.twitter.com/0cZ8lnXbgi — HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) May 7, 2017

So finally, boxing is actually going to make the biggest fight in its sport. Canelo Alvarez will finally agree to fight Gennady Golovkin. And we all paid $70 to watch them announce it. It’s moments like this that you realize just how cold and calculating the boxing business is. The UFC can’t hold a candle to the patient, methodical cash grab tactics of Golden Boy. They made multiple multi-million dollar fights no one wanted to see while the entire boxing fan base plead for Canelo/GGG. The entire time they kept a stone cold poker face, acting like they didn’t need it. And then when it finally seems like the tide is about to turn, when public frustration was going to reach an all time high, and there wasn’t another fight to sell, just when the Stephen A Smith’s were about to put the sport of boxing on blast, they drop the fucking mic on us.

No one understands the long con better than boxing.

BTW, how can you not love GGG shadowboxing in his pimp suit. How can a grown man be so adorable?