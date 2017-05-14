Buy UFC stock, Maia vs. Woodley and more in the post-UFC211 Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Happy Mother’s Day. Great moms are cool but great moms who are in touch with the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill are even better. Fresh off the UFC’s most stacked event of the year, not only did the card live up to the hype but the rumors left in it’s wake may may make you go hug your momma.

We’ve mentioned this rumor in the past but UFC officials are once again talking about making the MMA promotion a publicity traded company. This a longtime WME-IMG pushed idea since the purchase from Zuffa last year. This again would have the UFC following more closely to the WWE business model while also raising capital for the world’s biggest MMA brand.

Despite the UFC’s best efforts to roadblock him sources say Demian Maia is next for Tyron Woodley. The welterweight title fight would be later in the summer with rumors still abound that GSP or either Diaz brother could swoop in at the 11th hour, and somehow cut Maia in line for a big money title fight

There was no truth to the late fight week whispers of Joanna Jędrzejczyk potentially retiring win or lose after UFC 211. Jędrzejczyk is line for a big push and maybe even bigger payday once the UFC adds a 125 pound weight class, and she gets an automatic title shot in the new division

Huge if true, but rumors have popped up that the UFC won’t help Conor McGregor get his Floyd Mayweather super-mega-once-in-a-lifetime crossover fight unless they are cut in on at least 60% of his purse. The UFC’s talking point of a “hard deadline” with Mystic Mac is more posturing at the negotiating table

Running out of options thanks to injuries and scraped storylines, none other than Finn Balor is now being considered as the opponent for Brock Lesnar at WWE's July Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. The PPV is set for Dallas in the same arena as UFC 211

