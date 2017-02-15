Breaking: The UFC has resigned Georges St. Pierre, here are the top five fighters he must face

Ignoring the fact that a few months ago Georges St. Pierre stood firmly behind helping other MMA fighters fight for better working conditions against the UFC, the former world champion is now reportedly back with the promotion. In combat sports, careers are very short and now stuck in his mid-30s GSP’s itch to compete and the piles of cash the UFC threw at him have him back in the fold.

Ariel Helwani was the first to officially report the news of GSP-UFC putting aside their differences.

“St-Pierre, the former UFC welterweight champion, is on the verge of signing a new multi-fight contract with the promotion, multiple sources confirmed with MMA Fighting. After months of on-and-off negotiations, both sides have agreed to terms on a new deal, MMA Fighting has learned.”

Closing in on nearly four years away from the cage, this new/old 35 year old Georges St. Pierre and the UFC can waste no time in booking the former welterweight king into big money fights. When GSP enters the UFC cage again in the latter half of 2017 it has to be against one of the five men below.

Here are the top five UFC fighters GSP must face to make his rekindled relationship with his UFC overlords worthwhile.

5. Anderson Silva

Just pull the trigger already. MMA’s welterweight GOAT versus MMA’s middleweight GOAT finally in the same cage at the same time.

4. Michael Bisping

The quickest way to get a title back around GSP’s waist is to match him up with the company’s 185 pound champion, who just so happens to ne coming off a brutal 2016 schedule.

3. Nick Diaz

Where you at Georges? The rivalry sells itself, GSP-Diaz Part Two does big bucks at whatever weight it occurs.

2. Nate Diaz

Sweet revenge for the Diaz Brothers and another big pay day for Nate.

1. Conor McGregor

Two millions pay per view buys as the biggest star in MMA today talks shit and promotes the hell out of a fight with MMA’s biggest star of yesterday.