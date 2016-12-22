Breaking: Oh no. Cris Cyborg flagged for potential USADA violation from a December 5th test

Welp. Merry Christmas to any UFC female fighter weighing between 135 and 145 pounds because Cris Cyborg may be out for all of 2017. Seemingly out of nowhere the UFC released statement on Cris Cyborg. And the statement was not good news for any Cyborg fan.

The official statement from the UFC is below

“The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 5, 2016. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

If caught with a failed drug test expect Cyborg to be out at least 12 to 18 months. Bye catch weight money fights, bye to a 145 pound UFC belt.

Cris Cyborg testing in 2016 All previous tests in camp, this was her first "random" of the year. #UFC #USADA pic.twitter.com/aIEBSn7Qny — Dave/Dim (@dimspace) December 22, 2016

Update: Cyborg speaks to our friend Guilherme Cruz!!!

“What I can say now is that they are talking to my doctor, and I’m calm,” Cyborg said. “Everybody knows I’m sick, that I’m recovering from the weight cut I had to do for the fight. What is happening is post-weight cut. Everybody knows I’m sick. They are talking to my doctor to solve this the best way.

“It’s nothing bad. I’m on medical treatment.”