Breaking: Jon Jones cheats us all again, busted for steroids and stripped of UFC 214 title win

LOL Jon Jones you had us this time. Once the entire MMA world got on board with Bones Jones, he goes and pokes every single fan in the eye. This eye poke is in the form of a steroid bust and him being stripped of his UFC light heavyweight title belt, again.

TMZ Sports with the news

“Jon Jones has tested positive for steroids in his UFC 214 victory over Daniel Cormier﻿, and he has been stripped of his title … TMZ Sports has learned.

Our sources tell us … Jones tested positive for Turinabol — an anabolic steroid.

Jones won the July 29 fight — taking the UFC light heavyweight belt from Cormier with a savage head kick followed by a barrage of punishing punches to Cormier’s head.

The title now goes back to Cormier.”