Breaking: Chael vs. Wandy headline Bellator’s next PPV? Fedor, Bader, Danis rumored for stacked card

So Bellator is giving you the long awaited Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva grudge match but its on pay per view? Yup, you heard that right, Bellator is back on pay per view and they’re coming to New York City on June 24th.

The AP with the breaking news.

“Bellator is stepping up to Madison Square Garden and back onto pay-per-view. The mixed martial arts promotion will stage a stacked card in New York City on June 24, The Associated Press has learned.” “Bellator 180 will be headlined by Chael Sonnen’s long-awaited rivalry bout with Wanderlei Silva. Additional fights will be announced soon for several of the promotion’s top talents, including a handful of its newly-signed free agents.”

And more

“Bellator has a multi-fight deal with Russian heavyweight great Fedor Emelianenko, although his promotional debut last month was scrapped at the last minute when opponent Matt Mitrione fell ill. The promotion also recently signed star grappler Dillon Danis, McGregor’s training partner. Sonnen made his Bellator debut last November with an upset loss to Tito Ortiz, but the talkative wrestler remains one of MMA’s best-known fighters and most effective promoters. “New York is a big deal for a lot of people,” Sonnen said. “I’m a big deal for New York.””

Will you shell out your hard-earned MMA dollars for Bellator’s debut at MSG, with Sonnen vs. Silva at the top of the card?