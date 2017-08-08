Braun Strowman tosses a desk chair at the head of Roman Reigns and thus creates the perfect GIF

This is the most pro wrestling GIF that ever pro wrestling GIF’d. With Braun Strowman no context is needed. Show this GIF to any human on planet Earth and they will know it is pro wrestling.

Here, show this GIF to a stranger and use it as a jumping off point to a future friendship, relationship or obscure rivalry. Braun Strowman chucked an office desk chair at the running face of Roman Reigns and for a split second everything was right in the world.

And the full video