Bisping vs. GSP, UFC cuts, Shamrock to Rizin and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

The drought is nearly over. After one full weekend of no UFC events, MMA’s long national nightmare is coming to an end. From the rain clouds hovering above the MMA multiverse droplets of MMA rumors to spray the land cleanse us.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Roll up your fully loaded breakfast burrito, take your first bite and consume your Sunday Morning Mill.

Huge if true but it looks like the Michael Bisping vs. GSP title fight is nearly confirmed. The GSP comeback would likely anchor a UFC PPV sometime in the summer and expect an announcement of this middleweight title fight sooner than later

Sometimes rumor and gossip run in the same circles and here we are. Rumors are leaking out that grappling star and Conor McGregor Instagram sidekick Dillion Danis is now romantically linked to a famous SI swimsuit model

More smoke to the rumor of Ken Shamrock having his official retirement in Japan inside a Rizin ring. The Shamrock-Rizin team-up would likely occur at one of the promotion’s end of the year events.

Sources are coming back again to warn of yet another round of layoffs at the UFC headquarters, expect further changes at the new UFC owners continue to find their footing with the company

The Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal celebrity match for WrestleMania 33 WWE started setting up at WrestleMania 32 might not happen and that’s the reason why the wrestler has been hounding him lately, in hopes the former NBA All-Star will agree to match terms

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.