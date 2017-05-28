MMA Rundown

Best Friends Cris Cyborg and Gabi Garcia Sing Karaoke and Arm Wrestle Husbands

·
0 0 410 0
Share902
+1

What do you do when your bummed out because your promoter is pissed at you for punching an annoying brat? Well, if you’re Cris Cyborg, you call up Gabi Garcia  and hit the town for an alpha girl’s night out. Recently, it seems the two most feared female fighters in MMA hit their local sports bar for the weekly karaoke night.

And dear friends, your ears are not prepared to hear the golden melodies that these ladies emit.

The fun doesn’t stop there.

Afterward, Rizin’s de facto women’s Heavyweight champion challenged the bar’s patrons to an arm wrestling contest. Naturally, we have footage of her defeating Cris Cyborg’s husband.

@gabigarciaoficial disputando queda de braço 💪 #jiujitsu_videos #jiujitsuvideos

A post shared by Jiu-Jitsu ® (@jiujitsu_videos) on

 

Share902
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Comments

comments