Best Friends Cris Cyborg and Gabi Garcia Sing Karaoke and Arm Wrestle Husbands

What do you do when your bummed out because your promoter is pissed at you for punching an annoying brat? Well, if you’re Cris Cyborg, you call up Gabi Garcia and hit the town for an alpha girl’s night out. Recently, it seems the two most feared female fighters in MMA hit their local sports bar for the weekly karaoke night.

And dear friends, your ears are not prepared to hear the golden melodies that these ladies emit.

Number one featherweight @CrisCyborg and number one heavyweight @GabiJiu having some karaoke fun during a recent night out! pic.twitter.com/zMunSFoGRM — Women's MMA Rankings (@WMMARankings) May 27, 2017

The fun doesn’t stop there.

Afterward, Rizin’s de facto women’s Heavyweight champion challenged the bar’s patrons to an arm wrestling contest. Naturally, we have footage of her defeating Cris Cyborg’s husband.