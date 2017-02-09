Before his fight this weekend, watch Felony Charles Bennett tour England with hilarious results

Bet you didn’t know Krazy Horse Charles Bennett AKA Felony Charles Bennett fights this weekend in England. Well he does and the Pride/Rizin sensation is headlining something called Tanko Fighting Championships on February 11th in England. Bennett fights local lightweight Lawrence Fitzpatrick and win or loss some Krazy Horse shit will go down in Europe this weekend.

To help promote a Felony fight, the fine folks at TFC thought it would be a good idea to have a camera crew follow around Bennett as he roamed the streets of Manchester, England. Excellent. So let’s watch Felony Charles Bennett drop the n-bomb an insane number of times, try to fight some high school kids, walk around Man U’s soccer stadium, inquire about the UK’s liberal prostitution laws and so much more as he preps for his fight this Saturday night.

And some words from Fitzpatrick