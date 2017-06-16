Because Japanese MMA, here’s a video of a fighter winning by headbutt KO today

Early UFC rule sets never die! Thanks to this headbutt KO Don Frye’s mustache just tingled a little. In case mixed martial arts ever wanted to be a little more violent all they really need to do is bring back skull crushing headbutts.

Headbutt KO’s for the win.

From a Japanese fight card this morning, we have Thara-The Ta Pwint simply driving his skull right in the face of an unsuspecting Hikaru Hasumi. Right. On. The. Button! Check out the live headbutt knockout then watch it again on super slow motion replay. Stay weird JMMA.