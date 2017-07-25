Audio: Georges St. Pierre calls in to Michael Bisping’s podcast, books himself into December fight

The most Georges St. Pierre callout of all-time. On an quite Monday night during Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me radio show, GSP may have just booked himself into a UFC super fight. GSP sounds like he’s doing yoga in his hot tube while sipping on some Canadian wine when he decided to give Bisping a call and propose a November title.

So calm. So St. Pierre.

Bisping and GSP have cut out the middleman, left Robert Whitaker, Yoel Romero and Chris Weidman in their audio dust and are probably fighting in the main event of some future UFC event in Vegas or Toronto.

Fast forward to the 19:00 mark of the show to hear GSP call-in.