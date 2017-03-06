Audio: Conor McGregor’s official fight song released, and you aren’t ready

Allow me to introduce Harry Disco. Why should you care about Harry Disco? Oh, he only wrote the definitive Conor McGregor Fight Song. How did I discover this? Oh, the usual way you discover amazing music, unsolicited Twitter mention:

@TheClownKid I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship. #billionairewalkhttps://t.co/U91NIOuzpz — Harry Disco (@harrydisco) March 5, 2017

With no further ado, I present the world’s finest Conor McGregor Fight Song:

If you loved that as much as I did, check out some of these other songs on the album such as, Trump Is My President, Dr Martin Luther King, and Congratulations on Your Graduation. Amazing.

