Audio: Conor McGregor’s official fight song released, and you aren’t ready

Allow me to introduce Harry Disco.  Why should you care about Harry Disco?  Oh, he only wrote the definitive Conor McGregor Fight Song.  How did I discover this? Oh, the usual way you discover amazing music, unsolicited Twitter mention:

With no further ado, I present the world’s finest Conor McGregor Fight Song:

 

If you loved that as much as I did, check out some of  these other songs on the album such as, Trump Is My President, Dr Martin Luther King, and Congratulations on Your Graduation.  Amazing.
Please share with us in the comments if Harry Disco reached out to you as well.

