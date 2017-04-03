At WrestleMania Shane McMahon hit a perfect Jon Jones spinning elbow, here’s the video

MMA is wrestling. Wrestling is MMA. The sport of MMA is much closer cousins to pro wrestling than it is boxing or any grappling art you can pick. At WrestleMania 33 MMA’s influence on professional wrestling popped up in no match more than Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles.

Despite Brock Lesnar being on the card, McMahon and Styles opening night match continued to try to blend MMA’s fighting style into the squared circle. The results were mixed, with Muay Thai knees and a triangle choke attempt all making a cameo appearance. Shane McMahon capped off his ode to Ultimate Fighting with a perfectly places Jon Jones inspired back elbow attempt.

McMahon’s worked striking greater than CM Punk’s actual UFC striking attempts?