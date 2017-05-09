Anderson Silva shares video about UFC undervaluing him starring Don Draper and Christian Bale?

Anderson Silva is calling Dana White’s bluff. In a game of MMA matchmaking chicken, always bet on the spider. A week ago Anderson Silva put the UFC on blast for a laundry list of slights including: not giving him a fight with GSP, no interim title fight at UFC 212 and a general lack of urgency in finding him an opponent so he can fight in his home country.

Remember how Anderson Silva save d the UFC’s ass prior to UFC 200 by stepping in for a PED busted Jon Jones on short notice? Well, that was almost a year ago and The Spider still feels like he’s owned something from the promotion and Dana White.

The latest lover’s quarrel between the UFC and one of their legendary fighters has caused Silva to fall into a philosophical state of being. You want the Spider to get deep with you? Oh you didn’t know that perhaps Silva is really big into poetry in his spare time? Check the statement and accompanying video Anderson Silva dropped today. Please sit down while you read/watch this Spider joint, because your body may not be ready for the feelings it’s about to have.