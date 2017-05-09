Anderson Silva shares video about UFC undervaluing him starring Don Draper and Christian Bale?
Anderson Silva is calling Dana White’s bluff. In a game of MMA matchmaking chicken, always bet on the spider. A week ago Anderson Silva put the UFC on blast for a laundry list of slights including: not giving him a fight with GSP, no interim title fight at UFC 212 and a general lack of urgency in finding him an opponent so he can fight in his home country.
Remember how Anderson Silva save d the UFC’s ass prior to UFC 200 by stepping in for a PED busted Jon Jones on short notice? Well, that was almost a year ago and The Spider still feels like he’s owned something from the promotion and Dana White.
The latest lover’s quarrel between the UFC and one of their legendary fighters has caused Silva to fall into a philosophical state of being. You want the Spider to get deep with you? Oh you didn’t know that perhaps Silva is really big into poetry in his spare time? Check the statement and accompanying video Anderson Silva dropped today. Please sit down while you read/watch this Spider joint, because your body may not be ready for the feelings it’s about to have.
To say yes when you want to say no is to give more value to others than to ourselves, it is not to put your value in the right place, it is to impose no limits, and that is not to respect yourself .. It is the same as saying that what we feel Is not worth anything, that others can pass over you at will. And they pass, if you permit it, they will pass without mercy, forgetting all that you have conquered through honor and dedication. If we allow it will destroy our values. This is the way to say no. When I do not want something, I simply say no. With no anger or emotion. It is not just a negative. It’s our limit. A right that we have to decide what we want or do not do. It is a way to make people respect our value, this is the name of dignity. When we put ourselves sincerely, saying what we feel, we are respected. People like it or not. So if you know your worth, do not let anything destroy it nothing and no one. If you take a $100 and knead it, step on it, throw it on the floor and then dismantle, pick it up, ask someone how much it’s worth, smart people will respond that the note is worth $ 100, so no matter how much they step on you, How much they will knead you, your worth no one can change.
.
Thank you, my people. Kiss in the heart
