Video: Amanda Nunes Completely Destroys Ronda Rousey in 48 Seconds

Wow…. Wow… A lot of questions were lingering in the air tonight like that Phil Collin’s song. Ronda Rousey’s return out of the darkest realms of exile to fight the women who has risen to the top of the women’s bantamweight division in her absence, Amanda Nunes. Ever since Rousey left, it was like a game of UFC title hot potato with the belt, and this fight determined if Nunes was going to be a flash in the pan or if Rousey was going to come back and sit upon the throne.

NUNES ABSOLUTELY DECIMATED ROUSEY IN LESS THAN A DAMN MINUTE. It was surreal. All the questions about her not doing media, the mental state that she may or may not have been in, all these questions orbited Rousey like a mysterious solar system and everyone kind of overlooked that Nunes was a serious threat.

Amanda Nunes smashes Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds of the 1st Round.

UFC 207 pic.twitter.com/MWQVM77aMS — KO KINGS (@KOKINGS4) December 31, 2016

Absolutely insane. Incredible. What’s next? Will Ronda Rousey finally retire? Does Nunes now move up to challenge whoever wins the new UFC featherweight title? Will Rousey and Tina Fey ever do that “Do Nothing Bitches” movie that was supposed to come out? What about Cyborg? I have no idea. I don’t know what to write. This article sucks. Nunes rules. I want her to fight Cyborg. Now. In 5 minutes. Amazing.

A fired up @Amanda_Leoa walks by press row after her massive win. #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/jHX9k1m7pR — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) December 31, 2016

Rousey immediately left the Octagon and gave no statement to the media as of yet. Hard to imagine she comes back for another fight after he second, devastating loss in a row, but you never know in this prize fighting business. We hope she finds happiness wherever she is, even if that means having Travis Browne’s babies.

Ronda Rousey escorted out of the arena by her mother.

Meanwhile, after another difficult loss, could this be it for Ronda Rousey? #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/t7QZBJaXPJ — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) December 31, 2016

HERE IS THE FULL FIGHT AS LONG AS IT LASTS!!