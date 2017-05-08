A very good picture Canelo Alvarez wearing a Nate Diaz I’m Not Surprised t-shirt this weekend

You know you are a big star when the biggest name in boxing is rocking your gear. With Floyd Mayweather allegedly still retired, Canelo Alvarez is now the new face of boxing. So when you see Canelo sporting a Represent LTD Nate Diaz I’m Not Surprised t-shirt before his match with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over the weekend, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised.

Real recognize real.

And maybe Nate Diaz is a bigger star than the UFC gives him credit for. With the endorsement from Canelo, check out boxing’s biggest name give a fashion fist bump to MMA’s biggest cult hero. Nate Diaz you are anywhere and everywhere.