4 years after his debut this video shows Conor McGregor make his 1st untelevised UFC walkout

No tattoos on the chest plate on Conor McGregor? Where’s the gorilla all on his nipples? Where’s the tiger eating his belly button? Where’s the future home of McGregor’s tattoo of a gorilla riding piggyback on a tiger roaring flames out of his mouth?

Before he was Mystic Mac. Before he was the UFC featherweight champion. Before he was El Chapo. Before he was the UFC lightweight champion. Conor McGregor was kind of just a humble 145 pound fighter making his UFC debut on April 6, 2013 at UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs. Latifi.

Watch some never before seen footage, at least stateside, of McGregor’s first ever UFC walkout before he went on to knockout Marcus Brimage and eventual shake-up the entire MMA Universe through his subsequent actions.